David Brooks

Parts Logo

David Brooks
David Brooks
  • Save
Parts Logo logo white green
Download color palette

I can't really talk much about this project yet, but the short story is that this is a logo for a client. I've already completed another logo for this particular client, so for consistency I'm sticking with the feel of the first one. There's a lot more detailing to this, and I'll probably be showing it off a bit more as I go.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
David Brooks
David Brooks

More by David Brooks

View profile
    • Like