I'm being deported!

Hey Dribbble! So I recently graduated and am looking for full-time work in the states! I'm a Canadian citizen so I only have a limited time to find something before I get sent back to the Great White North. However, I do have an OPT Visa and am good to work for a year in the states without having to be sponsored for an H1B. If anyone knows of anything that could be a good fit for me or is interested in hiring me, check out my portfolio at http://www.andrewpowerdesign.com or send me an email contact@andrewpowerdesign.com

I'm open to considering literally any location in the states, however I'm currently living in Baltimore, Maryland. Don't let them deport me!