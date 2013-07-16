I'm being deported!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble! So I recently graduated and am looking for full-time work in the states! I'm a Canadian citizen so I only have a limited time to find something before I get sent back to the Great White North. However, I do have an OPT Visa and am good to work for a year in the states without having to be sponsored for an H1B. If anyone knows of anything that could be a good fit for me or is interested in hiring me, check out my portfolio at http://www.andrewpowerdesign.com or send me an email contact@andrewpowerdesign.com
I'm open to considering literally any location in the states, however I'm currently living in Baltimore, Maryland. Don't let them deport me!