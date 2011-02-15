Acqylla logo

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Work-in-progress: An identity for a new strategic PR collaborative. Here's a portion of their explanation of the name concept (it's nice to have a client that knows how to write):
"Acqylla is an intentional misspelling of the word "aquila". The aquila ("eagle") emblem was included on ancient Roman banners, identifying and directing military forces. The name is an analogy that compares strategic communications to military strategy, in which multi-disciplined teams advance towards specific goals as a united whole."
The icon is still being refined to include details that make it seem more statuesque, as well as clearer at reduced sizes.