Acqylla logo

Work-in-progress: An identity for a new strategic PR collaborative. Here's a portion of their explanation of the name concept (it's nice to have a client that knows how to write):
"Acqylla is an intentional misspelling of the word "aquila". The aquila ("eagle") emblem was included on ancient Roman banners, identifying and directing military forces. The name is an analogy that compares strategic communications to military strategy, in which multi-disciplined teams advance towards specific goals as a united whole."

The icon is still being refined to include details that make it seem more statuesque, as well as clearer at reduced sizes.

Posted on Feb 15, 2011
