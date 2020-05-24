Zen Marketing Landing Page

Jared Keller

web design advertising ui ux landingpage marketing site
Landing page created for Zen Marketing to help convert potential clients visiting from digital advertisements. Problem derived from client having visitors to his landing page but no conversions. By redesigning the page and giving it a more inviting look, we were able to see an increase in website conversions.

Posted on May 24, 2020
