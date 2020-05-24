Zen Marketing Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Landing page created for Zen Marketing to help convert potential clients visiting from digital advertisements. Problem derived from client having visitors to his landing page but no conversions. By redesigning the page and giving it a more inviting look, we were able to see an increase in website conversions.