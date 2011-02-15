Dustin Wilson

Fluffy

Dustin Wilson
Dustin Wilson
  • Save
Fluffy illustration painting landscape
Download color palette

Originally the painting was going to be a lot shorter, so I've extended the sky. I didn't like the clouds on there anyway.

C60ef4c0f56fa7bc27be050ea3c7fef9
Rebound of
Clean Skies
By Dustin Wilson
View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Dustin Wilson
Dustin Wilson

More by Dustin Wilson

View profile
    • Like