A digital college inspired by the overwhelming amount of residential buildings, boarded and condemned, in the city neighborhoods of Albany, New York. Even as these communities are overrun with poverty and surrounded with pronounced cases of homelessness, the buildings are deemed unsuitable by the city. This generates a hazardous and reckless exploitation of underutilized spaces with the potential to become low-risk shelters that rebuild community reputation, or if applicable, assemblies for preservation of the Capital’s architecture and historic neighborhoods. Alternatively, society has forced the sight of a condemned building to stand, or those which continue to stand, as oversimplified spaces subjecting people of the community to harm, presumably acts of vandalism or unlawful inhabitation. Thus maintaining the over told, yet still underplayed, narrative of these once thriving vicinities.