Tweaking the Newsletter

Our monthly Newsletter has been growing slow and steady over the last 6 months, with well over 50,000 readers. I noticed that over 20% of our dear readers were checking out the email in Mail for iOS, but the mobile version was a little broken, to say the least. Mobile readers, your day has finally come.
For our July edition, I'm working on some major rendering improvements for mobile, as well as some general fixes and improvements for both mobile and desktop mail clients. For starters, Dan kindly put together a new logo to match our existing "external" site style, and I'm working on improving the newsletter's usability by making the "unsubscribe" link more obvious and giving readers a way to send us a quick email with any thoughts or suggestions.
This is still a work in progress, of course, but we'll have it polished before our July edition hits the, uh, inboxes. If you're not already a subscriber, you should sign up here!