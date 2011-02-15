Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize

FINAL beer label!

Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
beer label beer packaging
DELETED LARGE PREVIEW ON CLIENT REQUEST
Hi guys,am super glad to announce this one,am been working with full joy on this one and will def never forget it,everything is done custom with wacom in PS,my main wish was to make it look like having "SOUL"to it like its old looking and like it has some story to it wanted to make it ALIVE feel ..hope u like it guys I truly do!

Rebound of
new beer label design wip
By Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize
Nemanja Jovanovic Fracturize

