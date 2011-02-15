Rick Landon

MCI Logo 1

MCI Logo 1
One of the original concepts I did for Microconsult, Inc. A lab that does product quality testing on cosmetics, OTC medicines and vitamins. Unfortunately none of these concepts were picked and the project is still ongoing in a different direction.

