The Trendy Guide to Graphic Design

The Trendy Guide to Graphic Design trendy guide infographic info flow chart graph design idea type typography graphic design orange print screen print
All in the name of fun. :) I made this poster to break my tired formulaic habits. Whenever I have a new idea, I always tend to resort to these three (or 4) methods of execution until I realize that I resort to these methods every time I’m stuck on an idea. I love infographics, I just feel like they are becoming, well… trendy.

