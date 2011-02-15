Florian Vanthuyne

Bŭrtøn campaign website

Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne
  • Save
Bŭrtøn campaign website webdesign campaign flash
Download color palette

Making a flash website for a online campaign by "Bŭrtøn" for school. The mountain backdrop looks kinda strange in this framing though.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Florian Vanthuyne
Florian Vanthuyne

More by Florian Vanthuyne

View profile
    • Like