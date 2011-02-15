Anthony Armendariz

Layuppp Windows Phone 7 - Shot

Layuppp Windows Phone 7 - Shot 39argyle layuppp dribbble blue gray pink
Screen shot from our soon to be released Dribbble App for Windows Phone 7 called Layuppp.

Special thanks to: http://dribbble.com/natalievi

Posted on Feb 15, 2011
