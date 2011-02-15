Aaron Moody

Amy Caywood

Aaron Moody
Aaron Moody
  • Save
Amy Caywood business cards cards print friend logo design
Download color palette

Another business card. Client is an illustrator. Wanted a fun and vibrant card. I also designed the "A" logo, (partially seen) - she also surfs, which I tried to show in the card design.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Aaron Moody
Aaron Moody

More by Aaron Moody

View profile
    • Like