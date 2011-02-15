Dave McNally

About Dave

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hire Me
  • Save
About Dave tileables grey red avatar author
Download color palette

Working my way around the WordPress specifics for Tileables. Just starting the author section at the bottom of posts here. I much prefer designing with code these days.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
Hire Me

More by Dave McNally

View profile
    • Like