Todd Zerger

Automated Logic Corp. Gauges

Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger
  • Save
Automated Logic Corp. Gauges web gauge data flash flex
Download color palette

Working on gauges to display weather data. Want them to play nice with the graphs but am not convinced the colors in them are working. - - Many thanks to Matt Bango for filling his court with good ideas including the 30 day min/max thing! Never would have occurred to me. Check his sweet dribbblin' http://dribbble.com/mattbango

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Todd Zerger
Todd Zerger

More by Todd Zerger

View profile
    • Like