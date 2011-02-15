Automated Logic Corp. Gauges

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Working on gauges to display weather data. Want them to play nice with the graphs but am not convinced the colors in them are working. - - Many thanks to Matt Bango for filling his court with good ideas including the 30 day min/max thing! Never would have occurred to me. Check his sweet dribbblin' http://dribbble.com/mattbango