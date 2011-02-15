Jorge Pedret

Code Kick Off Launch

Code Kick Off is an application we launched 3 days ago and I'm looking for comments and see what people thinks about it.

Code Kick Off lets you choose and integrate technologies like HTML5 boilerplate, Compass, different CSS grid frameworks & Wordpress, to start new web projects faster.

If you have any comments, bugs, recommendations, please leave your comments here.

Thanks!

Posted on Feb 15, 2011
