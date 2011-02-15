Code Kick Off Launch

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Code Kick Off is an application we launched 3 days ago and I'm looking for comments and see what people thinks about it.
Code Kick Off lets you choose and integrate technologies like HTML5 boilerplate, Compass, different CSS grid frameworks & Wordpress, to start new web projects faster.
If you have any comments, bugs, recommendations, please leave your comments here.
Thanks!