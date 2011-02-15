Jean-Marc Denis

Sparrow 32PX setting icons.

Jean-Marc Denis
Jean-Marc Denis
  • Save
Sparrow 32PX setting icons. sparrow icons 32px settings general account label advanced aliase unified inbox signature mail
Download color palette

Nothing revolutionary, I finally had some time to re-do the settings icons of Sparrow. I used Nikolay Verin technique and took inspiration from Bogdan Mihaiciuc for the Pen.

I'am not too good at this exercise so any feedback is welcome.

Jean-Marc Denis
Jean-Marc Denis

More by Jean-Marc Denis

View profile
    • Like