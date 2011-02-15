Gerren Lamson

Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
hand-crafted b-cards business cards hand-crafted stamps
I decided to hand-craft my business cards with stamps, and just spent the last 2 weeks trimming down 140# paper, registering 3 stamps by hand, and writing custom messages. I'm so relieved it's over. I'm not sure I would recommend this self-induced design torture to anyone else.

You can see the evolution of the design of the card from the shot I rebounded, and see how I made them here.

self identity + stamped b-cards
By Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson

