Antony Legrand

Infographie Enquete Blogosphere 2

Antony Legrand
Antony Legrand
  • Save
Infographie Enquete Blogosphere 2 infographie oldschool typographie type blue logo texture paper print illustration vector glass
Download color palette

The second teaser about my "infographie" for the French blogosphere investigation created by the French website http://www.nowhereelse.fr/

Antony Legrand
Antony Legrand

More by Antony Legrand

View profile
    • Like