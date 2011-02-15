👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
There was another direction accepted and this is the final one. Mediate Too is the name of the business that provides the training as part of an educational program. It also mediates cases involving legal disputes.
The design is based on negative space - there are two silhouettes, a pen between, and the M letter. feedback is welcome. thanks.