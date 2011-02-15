▲Claudiu Ungureanu

Mediate Too

mediate mediation peace agreement understanding reconcilliation
There was another direction accepted and this is the final one. Mediate Too is the name of the business that provides the training as part of an educational program. It also mediates cases involving legal disputes.
The design is based on negative space - there are two silhouettes, a pen between, and the M letter. feedback is welcome. thanks.

Posted on Feb 15, 2011
