Dribbble Boombox

When did it become socially unacceptable to play music without headphones? Music shouldn't be a purely personal experience, but communal? The iPod has boomed digital music sales, but has it killed the soul of music? The experience? The discovery? Put your headphones on, son. Music outs the soul of each generation, and I believe it is at the core of human experience. So why worry about "bothering" people with it? Take off your headphones and share.
What are you listening to (right now)? What does it mean to you?