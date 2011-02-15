Antony Legrand

Infographie Enquete Blogosphere

Infographie Enquete Blogosphere infographie oldschool typographie type blue logo texture paper print
This is a little "teaser" about my "infographie" for the French blogosphere investigation created by the French website http://www.nowhereelse.fr/

Posted on Feb 15, 2011
