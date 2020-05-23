Surbhi Bhandari

Real Estate iOS App

Real Estate iOS App
Hello Players,

Worked on redesigning of real estate application (iOS version). This application basically work on location search for properties.

Feel free to share your views, suggestion and press 'L' on your keyboard, if you liked my work.

I'm available for new projects :) ping at surbhi.bhandari1211@gmail.com

Cheers!!

