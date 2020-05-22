7
Sprocket iOS Donations assist unemployment help good ux free corona coronavirus donation bicycle bike sprocket iphone ios
Shipped a new iOS feature in partnership with the California Bicycle Coalition that allows Californians with spare bikes to donate them to workers newly unemployed by C19 🙏

