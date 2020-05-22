7
Sprocket iOS Filter 1.0

Based on popular App Store reviews and California Bicycle Coalition feature request - designed and shipped a new iOS filter, bringing the app to parity with our Android client!

More filter features such as sizes and bike types coming soon :)

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Pinterest
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket iOS 1.1.3 Kickstarter Filter
Posted on May 22, 2020
We make a bicycle marketplace

