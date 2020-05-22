Info Sightings

Data report cover- Volcanoes

Info Sightings
Info Sightings
  • Save
Data report cover- Volcanoes information information design data dataviz data visualization illustration vector graphics graphic graphic design design science illustration magazine design magazine cover magazine zine editorial science volcano volcanoes
Download color palette

This is the cover and back cover of a data report I designed about volcanoes. The report is based on information collected from National Centers for Environmental Information and the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program (GVP).

Info Sightings
Info Sightings

More by Info Sightings

View profile
    • Like