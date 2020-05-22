Info Sightings

Icon design - Volcanoes

Icon design - Volcanoes dataviz data visualization science volcanoes volcano information design information infographics infographic illustration vector graphics graphic graphic design design icon design iconography icon set icons icon
These icons were designed for a data report about Volcanoes. The icons represent the 6 types of volcanoes:
- Stratovolcano
- Pyroclastic Shield
- Subglacial Volcano
- Caldera
- Shield Volcano
- Lava Dome

