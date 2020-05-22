Info Sightings

Data Visualization - Pizza Toppings

Info Sightings
Info Sightings
  • Save
Data Visualization - Pizza Toppings dataviz data visualization data icons restaurant food pizza infographics design infographic infographics information design information icondesign iconography icon vector illustration graphics graphic design
Download color palette

Data visualization based on a UK study that looked into people's favorite pizza toppings!

Info Sightings
Info Sightings

More by Info Sightings

View profile
    • Like