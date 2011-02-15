display: (not) none;

As a semantics nazi, I've always been uncomfortable with using all the non-semantic classes that all the javascript libraries force us to use. For instance, .ui-tabs-hidden. Really? There has got to be a better way to do this stuff.

Since my first dribbble, I ended up dumping almost all the code I had written and decided to start over. So far, despite using some pretty heavy libraries, I've achieved about a 5% overall reduction in page weight while also seriously improving the typography. I really wish we'd get paid to bring a project to near completion, completely toss it out the window and start over again. The second time around is always much better.