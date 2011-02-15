Cordelia Yu

display: (not) none;

Cordelia Yu
Cordelia Yu
  • Save
display: (not) none; css typography web design
Download color palette

As a semantics nazi, I've always been uncomfortable with using all the non-semantic classes that all the javascript libraries force us to use. For instance, .ui-tabs-hidden. Really? There has got to be a better way to do this stuff.

Since my first dribbble, I ended up dumping almost all the code I had written and decided to start over. So far, despite using some pretty heavy libraries, I've achieved about a 5% overall reduction in page weight while also seriously improving the typography. I really wish we'd get paid to bring a project to near completion, completely toss it out the window and start over again. The second time around is always much better.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Cordelia Yu
Cordelia Yu

More by Cordelia Yu

View profile
    • Like