I’m not a logo designer, or a big user of Illustrator, but I wanted to try my hand at a logo for a friend’s startup.
ThreadEx is a community where you exchange outgrown baby clothes with other mothers around Australia. The logo looks like a box that is spinning around the world; or a ball of yarn.
Which do you prefer?
Many thanks to the incredible Mr Jesse T. James “Dodster” Dodds III Esquire Inc. for the help. And a big fuck you to the Adobe engineers who put Hide Anchor Points as Command-H. Because as if we needed that feature; and in a combination I’d hit unintentionally leading an hour of wasted confusion.