Matt Walker

Atlanta Burger Club Logo Concept 3

Matt Walker
Matt Walker
Hire Me
  • Save
Atlanta Burger Club Logo Concept 3
Download color palette

I took out the blue and used a redish brown color as was suggested and I REALLY like it better.

Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Matt Walker
Matt Walker
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Walker

View profile
    • Like