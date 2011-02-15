Brian Everett

City Towels

Brian Everett
Brian Everett
  • Save
City Towels print textile pattern cloth texture green line
Download color palette

Finally nearing completion on the towels. After months of, oh well I won't get into it. Just enjoying that they are finally done! Doing some final tweaking to the shop and maybe one more photograph or two, and then they will be for sale!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 15, 2011
Brian Everett
Brian Everett

More by Brian Everett

View profile
    • Like