Bob Galmarini

Shiver Me Timbers

Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Hire Me
  • Save
Shiver Me Timbers pirate illustration octopus tshirt drawing pen and ink ship
Download color palette

Here is part 2 of the octopus. His arms have to be doing something don't they?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Bob Galmarini
Bob Galmarini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bob Galmarini

View profile
    • Like