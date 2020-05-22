Gene Maryushenko

Habit App Exploration

Gene Maryushenko
Gene Maryushenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Habit App Exploration app design mobile app design dark ui habit tracker habits habit ios mobile app app
Download color palette

I had fun playing designing a habit app. The concept is almost functional but misses some core UX. To be shipped it would need a 2nd look and plenty of user testing. Just keeping it as a fun side project.

Check out https://www.saasblocks.app/ if you have a chance!

Gene Maryushenko
Gene Maryushenko
@cogentgene
Hire Me

More by Gene Maryushenko

View profile
    • Like