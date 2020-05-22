Ganesh Das
Unique Features

Hello Everyone 👋

Tempted by the neumorphic trend I decided to give it a go! I took some of the icons from the icon set I worked on some time ago and I combined an illustrative icon style with a skeuomorphism feel and I think it looks quite interesting!

Feedbacks are welcome! 😊

