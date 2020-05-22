Click & Easy - Logo Animation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Click & Easy is a business that develops software for delivery companies.
Last year, they approached us with the challenge of developing a brand identity that would appeal to big established business owners, since they would be the ones using the app the most.
We achieved these goals with strong red tones, that stand out from the typical corporate colors, along with a clean typeface and a clever logo that conveys how fast to use their service is. 📦💨
Animation by Gholiza.
