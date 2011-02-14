Will Jardine

Revised Game Sprites

Will Jardine
Will Jardine
  • Save
Revised Game Sprites black white pixel game video game clouds airplane iphone
Download color palette

I'm almost done reworking the sprites for the iOS game I've been making kind of as a hobby. Oh, and a red outline has also been added around objects that can hurt the player.

7866e5b78d09cf0251538bfd43b06ca2
Rebound of
Game Prototype
By Will Jardine
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Will Jardine
Will Jardine

More by Will Jardine

View profile
    • Like