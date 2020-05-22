Robert Berki

MBD - Liquor, Beer, & Wine - Marketplace iOS App

  1. mb-liquor-store-marketplace-new-york-ios-app-ui-ux-design-3-full4.png
  2. mb-liquor-store-marketplace-new-york-ios-app-ui-ux-design-1.png
  3. mb-liquor-store-marketplace-new-york-ios-app-ui-ux-design-3.png

Hey, hey

Here is a preview of a project on which I worked on. An iOS app for a marketplace. More screens to be shared in the future.

Make sure to follow me in order to stay updated with my work.

Check the attachments for the crisp view.

Hit that “L” if you like this, that would be greatly appreciated.

Wanna send me a message? hi@robertberki.com or simply visit my website, https://robertberki.com/

Cheers

