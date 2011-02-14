Vincent Iadevaia

Game Over Screen Part Two!

app apple color design game iphone ios texture
I'm really stoked on how this screen is coming together. The hierarchy of the scores is a huge improvement visually.

Rebound of
Game Over Screen
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
