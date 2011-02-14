Andrew Pautler

Contact Detail

Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler
  • Save
Contact Detail contact website icons texture pattern
Download color palette

A detail shot of the "Meet the Team" section from a website I am working on for a friend. Since each person has person contact information, I decided to incorporate this into the team members page instead of the general contact page.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler

More by Andrew Pautler

View profile
    • Like