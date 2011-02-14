Hunter Hastings

New OwnLocal Homepage

Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings
  • Save
New OwnLocal Homepage black blue header pictos graph
Download color palette

Top section of the upcoming homepage redesign This is the final version, FINALLY! I'm aiming for a clean, professional, structured look on the home page - with kind of dark tech-y feel in the footer (which the blog will match). Can't wait to show more, launching in a few days.

A5652a28de856a565270b09277106c77
Rebound of
OMG. We're not base.
By Hunter Hastings
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Hunter Hastings
Hunter Hastings

More by Hunter Hastings

View profile
    • Like