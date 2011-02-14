Janko Keselak

Superb footer preview

Janko Keselak
Janko Keselak
  • Save
Superb footer preview footer twitter post dark
Download color palette

Sneak peak of the footer of our new wordpress theme. More sneak peaks will be released shortly, theme should be available in one week! :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Janko Keselak
Janko Keselak

More by Janko Keselak

View profile
    • Like