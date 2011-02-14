Patrick Mahoney

Satan Rejected

Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
Hire Me
  • Save
Satan Rejected
Download color palette

This comp didn't make the cut so it's a little rough on the details, but's it's funny.

25902f49b51c0deb1b5883be78c1045f
Rebound of
Satan
By Patrick Mahoney
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Patrick Mahoney
Patrick Mahoney
½ of The Mahoney Studio. Branding + Illustration—for hire.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Mahoney

View profile
    • Like