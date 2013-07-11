Luca Candela

Glossy Christmas

Glossy Christmas glossy illustrator christmas
I must have made this almost 10 years ago, I was playing with Illustrator and trying to come up with something cool to put on a christmas card. Of course given the style of that time, I went overboard with the glossy effects and the general roundness but I feel it's still enjoyable to this day.

I think it's interesting to dig up old material and see how your own style evolved over time.

Posted on Jul 11, 2013
