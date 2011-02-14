👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
‘Tally’ is a two-part service concept helping children and their parents to save energy. Half hardware plug, half software app ‘Tally’ translates energy from abstract kilowatt hours into comprehensible use hours. The mark is similar simple and smart: it creates a symbol for sustainable energy use from an ordinary power cable.