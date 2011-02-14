Martin Jordan

Tally
‘Tally’ is a two-part service concept helping children and their parents to save energy. Half hardware plug, half software app ‘Tally’ translates energy from abstract kilowatt hours into comprehensible use hours. The mark is similar simple and smart: it creates a symbol for sustainable energy use from an ordinary power cable.

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
