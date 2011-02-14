Marie Bergeron

Kill Bill.

Kill Bill. movie sketch black white brown yellow texture photoshop
Last one until next week. You can check sort of a walkthrough here: http://cl.ly/0h1b1y2f3w2K3T460B1w

And available here: http://www.society6.com/studio/mbs/Kill_Bill

Enjoy!

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
