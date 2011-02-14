Sergey Shapiro

DDShop

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
DDShop lingerie clothes underwear lettering mark monogramm
Download color palette

Rejected version of the logo for an online-store with clothes and lingerie for big-breasted women

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like