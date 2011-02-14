Louis Gubitosi

the Goonies

Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi
  • Save
the Goonies goonies superman pirate candy map
Download color palette

Having some fun with Kyle Tezak's Four Icon Challenge - I love the style and simplicity in his series of challenges.

9a14bfe88f9470ea7840b47b52ecead4
Rebound of
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
By Kyle Tezak
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Louis Gubitosi
Louis Gubitosi

More by Louis Gubitosi

View profile
    • Like