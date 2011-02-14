Kevin Andersson

Dribbbles, just for fun of it

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson
  • Save
Dribbbles, just for fun of it rainbows tabs fun dribbble pink green interface psd free download switch metal blue grey button like heart dribbbles
Download color palette

Another exercise for the fun of it. This is not meant to be a replica of Dribbble, it is purely following the same color-scheme and ideas. All icons used are from Tabs.

Button states are supposed to be: Normal, Over, Deactivated, Pressed

I removed the logo from the PSD, so everything should be in order to share this :)

Download now!

Kevin Andersson
Kevin Andersson

More by Kevin Andersson

View profile
    • Like