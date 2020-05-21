Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨

A green world

Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨
Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨
Hire Me
  • Save
A green world pencil girl vector procreate art ipadproart identity branding growing cat hat illustration shovel garden gardening planting watering watering can world green
Download color palette

Working together towards a sustainable world. Illustration I made for Trendwerk last year.

Instagram | Behance

8213752a9250b6d0e0801d02ce0fc9e2
Rebound of
Working together
By Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨
Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨
Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨
Freelance illustrator and sometimes animator.
Hire Me

More by Andra / Stutpak 👩‍🎨

View profile
    • Like